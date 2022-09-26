Silicon Dioxide Market Will Reach USD 11.49 Billion, Expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% by 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The high demand of silicon dioxide in food and construction industry is driving the market in the coming years.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Silicon Dioxide market is forecast to reach USD 11.49 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Silicon Dioxide is commonly known as Silica and is found abundantly on Earth's crust. It is present in natural as well as synthetic form. The most common form of the market product is Quartz. It is found in granite and is also one of the main components of sandstone.

Abundant supply of silicon dioxide is a major driving factor for the market. The physical and chemical properties of silicon dioxide contributes to the versatility of this compound in a variety of commercial applications. Silicon Dioxide has a broad range of usage, including viscosity control agents in paints, inks, coatings, and corrosion-resistance, among others, and as excipients in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

Top Companies: Cabot Corporation, American Elements, Solvay, Tokuyama Corporation, Gelest Inc., Tosoh Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Golovach Quartz, and Sinosi Group Corporation, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Silicon dioxide is commonly used in the food industry. It is used as an anti-caking agent, as it has the property to absorb excess of moisture, and prevents the stocking of the ingredients together. This makes it ideal for application in the manufacturing of salt, spices, and chili powder, among others. It can also be used as an anti-foaming agent, which is used for the production of wine and beer to remove yeast and protein from it.

Quartz is the most widely distributed abundantly found mineral found at Earth's surface. It is very hard in nature, which makes it very durable. The mineral is chemically inert when in contact with most of the substances. It has heat resistance and electrical properties that make it highly applicable in electronic products.

Quartz sand is used in the production of flat plate glass, container glass, specialty glass, and fiberglass. Its color, luster, and diaphaneity make it useful as a gemstone and also in the manufacture of glass.

North America held the major market share in the silicon dioxide market. The robust technological development, coupled with the applicability of silicon dioxide across various industries, is augmenting the growth of the market.

In May 2019, Diatreme Resources Limited declared the Maiden Indicated Resource estimation for its Galalar Silica Project, situated near the silica mine at Cape Flattery. The company mentioned that Maiden Indicated Resource is estimated to be at around 21.5 Million Tonnes, which makes it responsible for more than 99% of Silicon Dioxide.

Regional Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Segmentation:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Amorphous

Quartz

Crystalline

Cristobalite

Tridymite

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Electrical

Food and Beverage

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Natural

Synthetic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)

Adhesives and Sealants

Food Additives

Composites

Coatings

Greases

Printing and Packaging

Table of Contents:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Silicon Dioxide market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product type

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Silicon Dioxide market size

2.2 Latest regional market trends

2.3 Emerging growth trends

Competitive Outlook

3.1 Global Silicon Dioxide market key players

3.2 Global Silicon Dioxide size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Silicon Dioxide market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and other strategic alliances

