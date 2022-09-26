Body Scrub Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.2% During 2022-2027, Impelled by Increasing Preference for Personal Grooming

The surging use of body scrubs in beauty salons as an anti-tanning product and moisturizing agent is accelerating the global body scrub market growth.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Body Scrub Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global body scrub market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2027. A body scrub is an exfoliating cosmetic preparation applied to the body to remove dead skin cells. The abrasive ingredients are worked into the skin and act as a natural exfoliant, clearing dead skin cells and making the skin feel soft, supple, and nourished. Body scrub also helps remove surface debris and residue and aid in clearing blemishes, acne, pigmentation, and signs of aging. The scrub is enriched with several ingredients and aromatic massaging oils, such as cocoa, apricot, walnut coconut oil, and almond, to provide additional nourishment to the skin. Salt-, sugar- and coffee-based, moisturizing, and herbal body scrubs are common product types available on the market.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The primary factors boosting the body scrub market are the increasing product popularity in developing regions and the rising per capita income of consumers. Additionally, the surging use of body scrubs in beauty salons as an anti-tanning product and moisturizing agent is accelerating the market growth. Moreover, the growing demand for personal care products due to the rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits of a regular skincare regime is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, such as easy product availability through online retail stores and new product development by key players, are providing a significant boost to the market.

Body Scrub Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the body scrub market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• 3LAB Inc.

• Estée Lauder Companies

• Home & Body Company

• Innisfree Corporation (Amorepacific Corporation)

• L’Oréal S.A.

• Tonymoly Co. Ltd.

• The Body Shop Inc. (Natura Co Holding S/A)

• Yunos Co. Ltd.

• Procter & Gamble

• Sephora (LVMH)

• Shiseido Company Limited

• The Face Shop (LG Household & Health Care Co.)

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global body scrub market based on product type, skin type, product form, distribution channel, application and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Plant-based

• Milk-based

• Others

Breakup by Skin Type:

• Sensitive

• Normal

• Dry

• Oily

Breakup by Product Form:

• Powder

• Gel or Liquid

• Cream

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

• Independent Retailers

• Convenience Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Residential

• Commercial

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

