Polyurethane (PU) Market Size Expected to Grow CAGR of 6.5% By 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Escalating demand for durable and lightweight materials in various end-use applications is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global polyurethane (PU) market is expected to reach USD 116.27 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is owing to the growing use of polyurethanes in various end-use applications.

In the construction industry, polyurethanes find extensive application in making high-performance products possessing properties such as lightweight, good strength, efficient performance, and durability, among others. Moreover, these products are beneficial in improving the visual aspects of homes and buildings. Furniture and carpets are one of the most sought after applications of polyurethanes and these products are completely cured before being sold. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), completely cured polyurethane products are assumed to be inert and non-toxic.

The application of polyurethanes in the electronic industry is likely to boost market demand in the upcoming years. Polyurethanes are often used to cover, seal, and insulate delicate, pressure-sensitive underwater cables, microelectronic components, and PCBs (Printed Circuit Board). Polyurethane potting compounds are particularly formulated to cater to a diverse range of thermal, physical, and electrical properties. They shield electronic products by providing exceptional adhesive and dielectric properties, along with excellent water, solvent, and temperature resistance.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2615

Key participants include BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Co., Huntsman Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Covestro, Nippon Polyurethane Industry Corp. Ltd., Woodbridge Foam Corp., RTP Company, and DIC Corp., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By product type, flexible foam contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 6.7% in the forecast period. Flexible foams are eco-friendly products as these are mostly composed of air, and are extremely lightweight and hence assist in emission reduction in transport applications.

By distribution channel, the offline channel dominated the market in 2018. Offline channel is the most preferred channel for distribution as it includes the opportunity for customers to create personal connections with business, which is beneficial in building loyalty.

By application, the footwear is estimated to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. The main use of polyurethanes in footwear is to fix the sole to the remaining portion of the shoe. Polyurethane adhesives are appropriate for this use as they offer a strong bond that can increase the longevity of the shoe.

The market in the Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2018 and is estimated to witness a growth rate of 7.0% in the period 2019-2027. Rapid urbanization, as well as the growth of the construction industry in developing countries such as India and China, are among the factors responsible for the high market demand in the region.

Inquiry more about to report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/2615

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

Molded Foam

Coatings

Elastomers

Adhesives & Sealants

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Construction

Furniture

Electronics

Automotive

Footwear

Packaging

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Request a customization on the report https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2615

Key Questions answered by the Report:

What is the expected year-on-year growth of the during the forecast period?

What key trends are expected influence revenue growth of the market going ahead?

Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

Which key companies are profiled in the report?

Thanks for reading our report. For more details on customization, please connect with us to know more and our team will ensure the report is well suited to your needs.

For More Reports:-

Activated Alumina Spheres Market:https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/activated-alumina-spheres-market

Glass Mat Market:https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/glass-mat-market

LiNbO3 Crystal Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/linbo3-crystal-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.