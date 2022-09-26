Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Size to Surpass USD 26.71 Billion by 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global interventional cardiology devices market is forecast to reach USD 26.71 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global interventional cardiology devices market is forecast to reach USD 26.71 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Interventional cardiology can be defined as a branch of cardiology that focuses specifically on the treatment of structural heart diseases, based on catheters. It is contrary to noninvasive or preventive treatments such as lifestyle changes and most imaging techniques, wherein this method of treatment mainly deals with more invasive treatments, involving stenting and catheters. Previously open-heart surgery was considered as the only option for care users having narrowing aortic heart valve or at a high risk of aortic stenosis. The fact that this form of cardiovascular treatment is a non-surgical option has resulted in its growing popularity, which in turn is boosting the demand for interventional cardiology devices. Furthermore, growing geriatric population and developments in interventional cardiology devices are some of the factors further propelling the growth of the market.

In context to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a prominent market share. The increasing occurrence rate of lifestyle diseases, continuous growth in the geriatric population, and expansion of the healthcare sector are some of the factors supporting the growth of the market in this region.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The Interventional Cardiology Devices market held a market share of USD 15.49 Billion in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 7.1% during the forecast period.

In context to Product Type, the Stents segment generated the highest revenue of USD 8.52 Billion in the year 2018, with a growth rate of 7.4% during the forecast period. The extensive application of the cardiology devices in angioplasty procedures, wherein it is applied in more than 70% of these procedures, contributes to the revenue generated by this segment. A combination of stenting and angioplasty helps in enhancing the quality of life, particularly when performed after a heart attack, also contributes to its high acceptance and recommendation among care service providers.

In context to Application, the Coronary angioplasty segment can be seen to generate the highest revenue of USD 4.34 Billion in 2018, with a growth rate of 7.3% during the forecast period. The high incidence rate of coronary artery diseases and applicability of angioplasty and associated devices in the treatment of the condition contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.

In context to End-user, the Hospital segment is dominating that generated the highest revenue of USD 8.67 Billion in 2018, with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The revenue generated by the segment is resultant of an increasing rate of hospitalization associated with cardiovascular diseases and elevated demand for interventional cardiology devices for providing treatment to these care users in hospitals.

In regards to the region, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.1% during the forecast, which is expected to hold 0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the region is resultant of developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing incidence rate of cardiovascular diseases in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Interventional Cardiology Devices market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Abbott, Terumo Medical Corporation, Medtronic Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, B Braun Melsungen, Johnson & Johnson, Ivascular, C. R. Bard, Terumo Corporation and Biotronik.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters

Stents

PTCA Guidewires

Balloon Inflation Device

PTCA Balloons

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Homecare Setting

Hospital

Ambulatory surgical centers

Clinic

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Coronary angioplasty

Congenital heart defect correction

Valvuloplasty

Percutaneous valve repair

Percutaneous valve replacement

Coronary thrombectomy

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Interventional Cardiology Devices report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

• North America (the USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

• the Middle East and Africa (GCC and the rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Key market aspects are illuminated in the report:

Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Global Interventional Cardiology Devices market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.

Study Analysis: Covers major companies, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Global Interventional Cardiology Devices market, the years measured, and the study points.

Company Profile: Each Firm well-defined in this segment is screened based on a products, value, SWOT analysis, their ability and other significant features.

Manufacture by Region: This Global Interventional Cardiology Devices report offers data on imports and exports, sales, production and key companies in all studied regional markets.

