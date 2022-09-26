Introducing Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale—A New Holiday Shopping Event for Members to Save Big October 11 and October 12

The new 48-hour event gives Prime members exclusive early access to holiday deals, including on must-have brands like Peloton and New Balance, and Amazon's lowest prices of the year on select products from brands like Caudalie, Murad, and Philips Sonicare

Amazon's first-ever Top 100 list will feature a curated selection of some of the best deals from brands like Hasbro, iRobot, KitchenAid, and Samsung; Prime members can also shop up to 80% off select Fire TV smart TVs, plus score additional savings on Alexa-enabled devices and top products from LEGO, adidas, Furbo, and Ashley Furniture

Starting today, members can find holiday shopping inspiration from new gift guides across home and toys, plus Amazon's Toys We Love list

AMZN—Today, Amazon unveiled Prime Early Access Sale, a new two-day global shopping event exclusive to Prime members. The event begins October 11 at 12 a.m. PDT and runs through October 12 in 15 countries: Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the UK, and the U.S.

Prime Early Access Sale gives members a chance to kick off the holiday shopping season early with hundreds of thousands of deals. As part of the new deals event, Amazon is introducing a Top 100 list of some of the season's most popular and giftable items. New deals from the list will drop throughout the event, offering deep savings across all top categories, including electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, pets, toys, and Amazon devices. Holiday gift guides and Amazon's Toys We Love list will also make it easier for Prime members to discover, shop, and save on deals this holiday season.

"We are so excited to help Prime members kick off the holiday season with Amazon's new Prime Early Access Sale—an exclusive opportunity for members to get deep discounts on top brands we know they are looking for this time of year," said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. "And members can start enjoying exclusive Prime benefits and offers now, plus find gift ideas for the family with our holiday gift guides and this year's Toys We Love list."

Start Saving Now

Members don't have to wait to take advantage of holiday gift guides, as well as Prime benefits and offers. They can also learn more by visiting amazon.com/earlyaccess. Customers can join Prime or start a free 30-day trial at amazon.com/prime to participate.

Prime members who haven't yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months free—with 90 million songs ad-free and in HD, plus millions of podcast episodes—and non-Prime members are eligible for three months free. Or, Prime members can get an Echo Dot (3 gen) for $0.99 with a one-month subscription of Amazon Music Unlimited. Both offers are available starting September 26 and ending October 12. Get a Grubhub+ Membership, Free For a Year : Prime members in the U.S. can get even more delivered to their door with a free, one-year Grubhub+ membership trial valued at $9.99 per month—at no additional cost to their Prime membership for the first 12 months. This offer includes unlimited, $0 delivery fees on orders over $12, along with exclusive offers and rewards for Grubhub+ members, like free food and order discounts from hundreds of thousands of restaurants across the country. To activate this deal, members can visit amazon.com/grubhub.

Prime members in the U.S. can get even more delivered to their door with a free, one-year Grubhub+ membership trial valued at $9.99 per month—at no additional cost to their Prime membership for the first 12 months. This offer includes unlimited, $0 delivery fees on orders over $12, along with exclusive offers and rewards for Grubhub+ members, like free food and order discounts from hundreds of thousands of restaurants across the country. To activate this deal, members can visit amazon.com/grubhub. Score Deals on Prime Video: Prime Video is just one of many benefits included with a Prime membership. In addition to a vast collection of movies, series, and sports included with Prime Video, from September 30 through October 7, Prime members can enjoy a selection of new and popular titles to rent or buy at up to 50% off.

Plan Ahead for Prime Early Access Sale

Amazon makes it easy to prepare for Prime Early Access Sale, setting up personalized deal notifications and creating shopping lists.

Set up Personalized Deal Notifications: Prime members can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. All they have to do is visit the Prime Early Access Sale event page on the Amazon app between now and the event to create deal alerts. Once Prime Early Access Sale begins, members will receive push notifications on any available deals.

Prime members can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. All they have to do is visit the Prime Early Access Sale event page on the Amazon app between now and the event to create deal alerts. Once Prime Early Access Sale begins, members will receive push notifications on any available deals. Create Deal Lists with Alexa: Busy Prime members who don't want to miss a deal can add products to their Wish List, Cart, or Save for Later list. Alexa can notify members up to 24 hours before eligible deals go live on items they've added to their lists—and even offer to purchase the deal once it's available.

Deliveries Backed by Amazon's Operations Network

Fast, free delivery of Prime Early Access Sale orders is made possible thanks to Amazon's global transportation network, which is powered by innovative technology, transportation services, dedicated associates, and partners. Amazon continues to build, innovate, and scale this network around the world—from rail and trucks to planes, vans, and more—while focusing on the safety, well-being, and career advancement of the people and partners who work across the Journey of an Amazon Package. From a veteran loading cargo into the belly of an Amazon Air aircraft to the driver delivering that familiar Amazon box, it's the people and partners across the operations network who make it all possible.

More Opportunities to Join Prime

Amazon offers two discounted Prime memberships with the same unparalleled value of all benefits to make everyday selection and savings more accessible.

Qualifying recipients of government assistance, including SNAP EBT and Medicaid, can enjoy all of Prime for just $6.99 per month. To learn more or to sign up for a free trial, visit amazon.com/qualifynow.

Designed specifically for higher education students, Prime Student is just $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Members also enjoy exclusive perks for college life, like up to 10% off flights and hotels through StudentUniverse. College students who haven't yet tried Prime Student can sign up for a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinstudent.

Every Day Made Better with Prime

Prime delivers value for members through world-class customer service, exclusive savings, expansive selection, convenience, and quality digital entertainment for just $14.99 per month or $139 per year. In the U.S. that includes free, fast delivery—including on groceries and prescription medication, unlimited streaming of movies and series like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and live sports like Thursday Night Football with Prime Video, ad-free listening of 2 million songs, thousands of stations and playlists, and thousands of podcasts with Amazon Music, free games with Prime Gaming, more than 3,000 books and magazines with Prime Reading, unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, and incredible savings with Prime Day. Members can also enjoy a free, one-year Grubhub+ membership trial valued at $9.99 per month—at no added cost to their Prime membership. Anyone can join Prime or start a free 30-day trial at amazon.com/prime.

Shop With Confidence

Customers can shop with peace of mind knowing that we stand behind the products sold in Amazon's stores with the A-to-z Guarantee. Amazon's protection applies to products purchased in our stores worldwide, and in the unlikely event that customers experience issues with timely delivery or condition of their purchase, Amazon will make it right by refunding or replacing it. Amazon is committed to a trustworthy shopping experience and backs the products offered in Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, as well as the hundreds of millions of products offered every day in our stores. Learn more here.

