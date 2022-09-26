Change in the Roche Board of Directors

Basel, 26 September 2022 - Roche (RO ROG,RHHBY announced today that Julie Brown has notified the Board that she will step down as a member of the Roche Board of Directors as she has accepted a management role at another pharmaceutical company. This change will be effective from today.



Ms. Brown was elected to the Board of Directors in March 2016 and has since been the Chairwoman of the Audit Committee. Dr. Patrick Frost will chair the Audit Committee on an interim basis until the Annual General Meeting in March 2023.

Roche Chairman Christoph Franz: "As a Board member and Chairwoman of the Audit Committee, Julie Brown has contributed significantly to Roche's success. On behalf of the Board, I would like to express our sincere thanks for Julie's commitment and contributions to Roche and wish her all the best for the future."

