SolGold PLC Announces Cascabel Site Visit Presentation

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2022 / SolGold is pleased to host a site visit for analysts and institutional investors at its Cascabel project in northern Ecuador on 26 September 2022.

The site visit presentation is available on the Company's website at: https://www.solgold.com.au/investors-center/

