Formic Acid Market size is forecasted to reach US$2.1 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Formic Acid Market size is forecasted to reach US$2.1 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Formic Acid Market size is forecasted to reach US$2.1 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Formic acid, also known as methanoic acid, is a carboxylic acid that occurs naturally and acts as a crucial chemical amalgamation intermediate. The formic agent is generally used as a reducing agent to reduce potassium dichromate and sodium. Furthermore, formic acid is made up of an effectively infinite network of hydrogen-bonded formic acid molecules, which can exist in one of two polymorphs. The growth of the agriculture industry is primarily driving the formic acid market growth. Moreover, the expanding textile and leather industry is expected to fuel the demand for formic acid. This, in turn, will accelerate the market growth during the forecast period of 2022. However, in 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic created a roadblock for market growth because the major economies were under lockdown. To boost industrial growth, governments worldwide eased the Covid-19 restrictions in 2021, which aided the formic acid market growth.
1. Asia-Pacific region dominated the formic acid market, owing to the growing livestock. For instance, according to the National Dairy Development Board of India, in 2019 the total livestock was 535.8 million, an increase of 4.6% over 2012. With the surge in livestock, the demand for feedstock is increasing, which is benefiting the market growth.
2. The surging adoption of formic acid in pharmaceutical intermediates is driving the formic acid market growth.
3. Moreover, formic acid is deployed in the rubber industry to manufacture high-quality natural rubber. The increase in the production of rubber is creating an opportunity for the formic acid market growth in upcoming years.
4. Nevertheless, the regulations about the use of formic acid are creating a bottleneck for the formic acid market growth.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The animal feed and silage segment held the largest share in the formic acid market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Manufacturers of animal feed and silage additives utilize formic acid as a solid or liquid ingredient that is important for animal health.
2. Asia-Pacific region is the dominating region as it held the largest share in the Formic Acid market in 2021 up to 35%. The economic growth of the Asia-Pacific countries is spurred by the growth of agriculture, leather, textile, and other industries.
3. The agriculture segment held the largest share in the formic acid market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The combination of formic acid and oxalic acid improves acaricide efficiency against pests.
1. BASF SE
2. Eastman Chemical Company
3. Shandong Baoyuan Chemical Co. Ltd
4. Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited
5. LUXI GROUP
