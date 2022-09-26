Hydrochloric Acid Market Growth Statistics, Size Estimation, Emerging Trends, Future Outlook to 2028

Reports And Data

The rising demand in oil and gas, water treatment, and food processing is driving the market for hydrochloric acid.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hydrochloric Acid market is forecast to reach USD 8,704.2 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Hydrochloric acid, also known as muriatic acid, is a transparent, very strong solution of hydrogen chloride in water. It is produced using four production methods, a combination of chlorine and hydrogen, chlorination of organic, as a group of co-product in the manufacture of silica, and chemicals, salt-sulfuric acid production process. It is used as an essential product of the chemical industry and is used in many industrial processes such as food manufacturing, oil well acidizing, ore processing, producing calcium chloride, and steel pickling.

The rapid growth in the construction and automotive sector, the demand for steel and allied products is increasing. Hydrochloric acid is used in metal prefixing for galvanizing and soldering, aluminum etching, and metal cleaning. Rapid industrialization and growth in the chemical manufacturing industry is expected to affect the market positively. Rise in investment in the pharmaceutical industry for applications like pH control, catalyst, and others are also driving the demand of the market product.

India is among the largest steel producer across the globe due to the increasing investments and government initiatives in the industry. The Indian government is targeting an increase in the share of GDP from the manufacturing sector, from 16% to 22% in the year 2022. Initiatives like "Make in India" and sector-specific incentives to various manufacturing companies, aiming to make India a global manufacturing hub.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/175

Key participants include Dow Chemical, Covestro, Olin, Axiall, OxyChem, Westlake Chemical, INOVYN, Shin-Etsu Chemical, BASF, and UNID, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Hydrochloric acid is commonly used in the steel industry for the process of pickling. In this process, impurities such as inorganic contaminants, rust or scale, stains from ferrous metals, precious metals, copper, and aluminum alloys are removed.

Synthetic HCL is found as an aqueous solution of hydrogen chloride, which is acidic in nature. This type of acid is easy to handle and is used for pH balancing and in neutralization. The product is also applicable in industrial chemicals, food, and for the treatment of metal surfaces.

Hydrochloric acid is used to remove unwanted deposits of carbonates and dust in the oil wells to allow gas flow and crude oil in the well. This application is known as stimulation.

In the steel industry, the product is used in steel pickling operations in stainless steel, alloys, and carbon. In this process, ion oxides are removed from the steel surface by using HCL acid. The chemical compound is also used in the metal prefixing, aluminum etching, and metal cleaning operation.

Food and Beverage industry is expected to be the largest market for HCL acid, owing to the high demand for the processing of a variety of products. The most extensive application is in the beverage industry for the production of soft drinks.

Inquiry more about to report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/175

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

Synthetic Hydrochloric Acid

By-product Hydrochloric Acid

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

Steel Pickling

Oil Well Acidizing

Ore Processing

Food Processing

Calcium Chloride

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Textiles

Steel

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Request a customization on the report https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/175

Key Questions answered by the Report:

What is the expected year-on-year growth of the during the forecast period?

What key trends are expected influence revenue growth of the market going ahead?

Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

Which key companies are profiled in the report?

Thanks for reading our report. For more details on customization, please connect with us to know more and our team will ensure the report is well suited to your needs.

For More Reports:-

Activated Alumina Spheres Market:https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/activated-alumina-spheres-market

Glass Mat Market:https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/glass-mat-market

LiNbO3 Crystal Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/linbo3-crystal-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.