Pasta Sauce Industry Size Is Likely To Reach a Valuation of Around $4.60 Billion by 2026

Global pasta sauce industry garnered $3.10 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $4.60 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasta sauce can be used in all types of western and fast food recipes. These sauces provide a delicious and spicy taste in various recipes. Pasta sauces are made using different traditional condiments and spices. These include Tomato Basil, Marinara, Arrabbiata, Puttanesca, Garlic & Onion, Roasted Portobello, 4 Cheese, Mushroom & Green Peppers, Mushroom & Eggplant, Primavera, Napolitana, Bolognese Sauce, Spicy Bolognese, 3 Meat Sauce, Italian Sausage, Spicy Italian Sausage, Lasagna Sauce, Green or Black Olive Tapenade, Tomato & Basil Bruschetta and Artichoke Bruschetta are available in the global market.

The pasta sauce market has witnessed significant growth over the years and is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. The factors that drive the pasta sauce market growth include surge in food industry owing to rise in the consumers interest in fast food and western food products.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report (Flash Sale Till September 2022): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6388

Leading market players

B&G Foods, Inc

ConAgra Foods, Inc

Lassonde Industries Inc

Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A

Campbell Soup Company

Premier Foods Group Limited

Del Monte Foods, Inc

Mars

Incorporated

Mizkan America, Inc

The Kraft Heinz Company

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/754c31c95968d4db3fd5b7b205ad52ed

The red sauce segment to continue its dominant share throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the red sauce segment accounted for nearly one-fifth of the total share of the global pasta sauce market in 2019, and is estimated to continue its dominant share throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to multiple use of red sauce in pasta as well as other fast food recipes across the globe. However, the vegetable sauce segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026, owing to rise in number of health conscious and vegan people across the globe.

The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment to maintain its lead status by 2026

Based on distribution, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment held the highest market share of the global pasta sauce market, accounting for more than one-third of the total share in 2019, and is projected to maintain its lead status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to availability of all types of pasta sauces with various discounts. However, the online store segment is expected to register at the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026, owing to the rise in the penetration of internet.

North America to maintain its leadership position in terms of revenue by 2026

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share based on revenue, holding more than two-fifths of the global pasta sauce market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position in terms of revenue by 2026. This is due to increase in the application of pasta sauces in food and beverage for various recipes. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Request For Customization (Flash Sale Till September 2022): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6388

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Similar Reports:

Elemental Formula Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/elemental-formula-market-A11162

Flavored Milk Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/flavored-milk-market-A11377

Food Cultures Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-cultures-market-A11164

Food Ingredients Sterilization Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-ingredients-sterilization-market-A11380