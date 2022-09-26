Blood Preparation Market Segmentation, Analysis, Growth Rate, Industrial Overview and Forecast 2022-2027

Blood Preparation Market

IMARC Group expects the global blood preparation market to reach US$ 53.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Blood Preparation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on blood preparation market research report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global blood preparation market size reached US$ 40.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 53.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during 2022-2027.

Blood components include white blood cells, plasma and red blood cells that are derived from platelet-rich plasma or whole blood using the technique of phlebotomy or hemapheresis through the process of differential centrifugation. They are separated from whole blood in blood centers and laboratories, which are administered to patients through transfusion. Its preparation method is essential to separate one-unit whole blood into different components by utilizing refrigerated centrifuge equipment. These components consist of platelet concentrate, packed red blood cell (PRBC) concentrate, and cryoprecipitate. Additionally, the blood preparation also aids in enhancing the utility of each blood component for a different application.

Market Trends:

The rising demand for blood and its components across the globe majorly drives the market. This is attributed to the growing adoption of blood components in surgical procedures. Apart from this, the escalating cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the lack of effective treatment, are boosting the market growth as hospitals rely on convalescent plasma as a promising treatment for critical patients, this is further raising the need for blood preparation methods. Moreover, the development of new drugs and growing awareness regarding blood-related diseases among the masses are creating a positive market outlook. Other factors driving the market include the increasing utilization of radio frequency identification (RFID) technology and continuous technological advancements.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Baxter International Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

• GlaxoSmithKline PLC

• Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

• LEO Pharma A/S

• Pfizer Inc.

• Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc

• (Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.)

• Sanofi S.A

Blood Preparation Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, antithrombotic and anticoagulants type and antithrombotic and anticoagulants application.

Breakup by Product:

• Whole Blood

o Red Cells

o Granulocytes

o Plasma

o Platelets

• Blood Components

o Whole Blood Components

o Packed Red Cells

o Leukocyte Reduced Red Blood Cells

o Frozen Plasma

o Platelet Concentrate

o Cryoprecipitate

• Blood Derivatives

Breakup by Antithrombotic and Anticoagulants Type:

• Platelet Aggregation Inhibitors

o Glycoprotein Inhibitors

o COX Inhibitors

o ADP Antagonists

o Others

• Fibrinolytics

o Tissue Plasminogen Activator (tPA)

o Streptokinase

o Urokinase

• Anticoagulants

o Heparins

o Vitamin K Antagonists

o Direct Thrombin Inhibitors

o Direct Factor Xa Inhibitors

Breakup by Antithrombotic and Anticoagulants Application:

• Thrombocytosis

• Pulmonary Embolism

• Renal Impairment

• Angina Blood Vessel Complications

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

