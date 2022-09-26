Spices Market Size Expected to Reach USD 13.12 Billion with CAGR of 16.1% by 2030 – IndustryARC
Surging Applications of Spices are Projected to Drive the Growth of Spices MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Spices Market size is estimated to reach $23.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The term “Spice” indicates any dried portion of a plant, other than the leaves, in the culinary arts, utilized for seasoning and flavoring a recipe. Spices are different from herbs which are the leaves, flowers or stems of plants utilized for flavoring or as a garnish. Spices are at times utilized in medicine, religious rituals, cosmetics or perfume generation. Spices may be fresh, whole-dried or pre-ground dried. Whole-dried spices have the lengthiest shelf-life and therefore can be bought and stored in bigger quantities. Typical Indian spices include cumin, turmeric, pepper, cinnamon, cardamom and cloves. The burgeoning inclination towards enjoying distinct types of authentic ingredients in foods and snacks is set to drive the Spices Market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific (Spices market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the history and origin of spices and their application in food in the Asia-Pacific region.
2. Spices Market growth is being driven by the soaring demand for authentic cuisines worldwide involving the application of spices. However, numerous spices are high-priced owing to being time-consuming to harvest or there being restricted supply globally and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Spices Market.
3. Spices Market Detailed Analysis of the Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Spices Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Turmeric segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the heightening application of Turmeric in Asian and Middle Eastern Cuisines and its versatility enabling its application in multiple dishes, complementing both savory and sweet dishes.
2. Spices Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific (Spices Market) held the largest Spices market share with 35% of the overall market in 2021.
3. Spices Market based on the form can be further segmented into Powder, Whole, Chopped And Crushed. The Powder Segment held the largest Spices market share in 2021.
4. Whole segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the snowballing application of whole spices attributed to their contribution to fresh and colorful flavors making them vitally important for foods and their increased shelf life.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Spices industry are -
1. Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
2. Associated British Foods plc
3. ARIAKE JAPAN CO. LTD.
4. Baria Pepper
5. Kerry Group
