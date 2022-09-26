Education Apps Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Education Apps Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on education apps market size.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The global education apps market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 24.3% during 2022-2027. Education apps integrate learning management systems and are utilized in the educational environment. They are designed to reinforce virtual teaching and self-learning practices. They comprise video-based and interactive content, testing knowledge, gamification, live tutorials and sessions, and personalized experience. They offer enhanced efficiency, place flexibility, time-saving, productivity, sustainability, convenience, and availability by providing quality interaction to students and teachers. At present, education apps are gaining traction across the globe as they provide a quick way of learning, support teacher-parent interactive sessions, and focus on skill development.

Market Trends

Rapid digitization, increasing sales of smart devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops, and rising penetration of high speed internet connectivity are among the major factors positively influencing the demand for education apps around the world. These apps assist in facilitating students with interactive online lectures and study material. The growing awareness about the benefits of e-learning solutions and the expanding number of education apps is also contributing to the market growth. In addition, the increasing adoption of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) based education apps is bolstering the market growth. Moreover, they are employed in small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) to offer training sessions and prepare for jobs. Apart from this, there is a rise in the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), the internet of things (IoT), virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), adaptive learning, and cloud computing solutions to track records remotely. This, in turn, is providing lucrative growth opportunities to key players operating in the industry. Additionally, leading market players are focusing on introducing specialized mobile education apps with interactive and assistive modules, such as speech recognition and touch-based sensing features, for differently-abled students. Along with this, they are launching foreign languag e-learning apps for educational and employment purposes, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides this, the launch of smart wearable devices, which aid students in focusing and improving student-teacher interaction, is driving the demand for education apps worldwide. These smart wearables also assist in offering on-point language translation, sensory-based learning experiences, and real-time progress tracking. The deployment of e-books to improve the reading experience and enable readers to search for keywords and add notes and hyperlinks as compared to their conventional counterparts is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, investments in research and development (R&D) projects to launch educational apps with more enhanced features is expected to strengthen the growth of the market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Age of Learning, Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

BrainPOP LLC

BYJU’S (Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.)

Coursera, Inc.

Duolingo Inc.

Edmodo, Inc.

Educomp Solutions Ltd (NSE: EDUCOMP)

Edx Inc.

Khan Academy Inc.

Lesson Nine GmbH

Lumos Labs, Inc.

MyScript

Rosetta Stone Inc.

WizIQ, Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, operating system, end user and geography.

Breakup by Product Type:

Web Based

Mobile Based

Breakup by Operating System:

iOS and MacOS

Android

Windows

Breakup by End User:

K-12 Education

Higher Education

Business Institutions

Breakup by Geography:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

