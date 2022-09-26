Global Cornmeal Market worth $832.2 Million by 2027 at a growth rate of 3.3% - IndustryARC
Companies that cater to the needs of patients with atherosclerosis are helping to drive Global Cornmeal Market growth.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Global Cornmeal Market size is estimated to reach $832.2 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Cornmeal is dry maize kernels that have been crushed into one of three textures: fine, medium, or coarse. Because of its extended shelf life, lack of black specks, and beautiful color, it is popular for dry corn. The current process of making cornmeal entails separating the horny endosperm section of each kernel of corn from the rest of the kernel by first determining it. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Click here to browse the complete report summary:
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Cornmeal-Market-Research-513313
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Global Cornmeal Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, the North America segment will dominate the market pertaining to the leading consumer of cornmeal through different food products. North American consumers prefer fast-food and bakery products on a large scale, the consumers are highly health-conscious and aware of food and food ingredients.
2. During the forecast period 2022-2027, increased use of gluten-free ingredients due to an increase in gluten sensitivity and celiac disease among the population, as well as increased use of maize meal in the bakery and fast food industries are some of the factors driving the Cornmeal Market.
3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Global Cornmeal Market Report.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=513313
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Global Cornmeal Market based on end-users can be further segmented into Food Processing, Foodservice, Feed Industry, Households, and Others. And for its widespread applicability, the food processing category held the biggest market share in 2021. The growing global population necessitates more food goods, resulting in a rise in demand for food and beverage products. Cornmeal is a necessary ingredient in the food sector for the production of a wide range of products.
2. The Global Cornmeal Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. In 2021, North America generated the most revenue, accounting for more than 36% of total revenue, and is anticipated to continue to do so throughout the projection period. Pertaining to the growing popularity of gluten-free diets, North America has the largest market share.
3. The Global Cornmeal Market based on the form can be further segmented into Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Conventional stores, Grocery Retail, Online Sales Channels, and Others. In 2021, the hypermarket or supermarkets category have the most market share. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are big retail shops that typically provide a variety of retail product categories under one roof. In order to be accessible to clients, supermarkets are frequently placed near a residential neighbourhoods
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Global Cornmeal industry are -
1. Archer Daniels Midland Company,
2. Cargill Inc.
3. General Mills Inc.
4. Grain Millers Inc.
5. Bunge Ltd.
Click on the following link to buy the Global Cornmeal Market report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=513313
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Similar Reports:
A. Corn Starch Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16578/corn-starch-market.html
B. Degermed Global Cornmeal Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Cornmeal-Market-Research-513313#:~:text=Degermed%20Global%20Cornmeal%20Market
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn