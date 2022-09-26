Digital Pathology Market- Asia-Pacific is Anticipated to Grow at 10.6% CAGR By 2021 to 2030

Digital Pathology Market

Inflammatory diseases, improvement in healthcare infrastructure, & technological advancements in digital pathology systems are expected to grow in Asia-Pacific.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aforementioned factors are expected to fuel the growth of the Digital pathology market. In addition, initiatives taken by the government to ensure early diagnosis and symptoms of disorders and improvements in the development of innovative technologies in the healthcare sector are driving the growth of the market.

According to the CrownBio blog, digital pathology involves the analysis of tissue samples by trained pathologists. The digital pathology workflow is the gold standard for the diagnosis of many diseases, including cancer. Furthermore, the implementation of powerful AI technology along with digital pathology systems and increasing use in cancer drug discovery is driving the growth of the digital pathology market.

Based on product type, the scanner segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to the benefits offered by digital pathology scanners, such as it helps in easily analyzing multiple images and studying complex morphologies and features. soft tissue. In addition, these systems analyze data in repeated experiments and create images with high resolution.

Based on application, the diagnostics segment will show significant growth due to increase in number of research activities and increasing adoption of digital scanning among pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Glencoe Software Inc,

• Danaher Corporation

• Nikon Corporation

• Indica Labs

• 3Dhistech Ltd.

