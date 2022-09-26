Stair Lift Market Size to Boost $986.2 Million By 20287 | CAGR 7.4% - IndustryARC
Old Age and Disability Significantly Propel the Demand for Stair Lift MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Stair Lift Market Size is estimated to reach $986.2 million by 2027 and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. A stair lift is a form of a device that helps the patient/consumer to transport between floors in various places such as residential or commercial. The stair lift consists of railing systems that are tailored to the stair/railing. The speed of a general stair lift is close to 0.2 feet per second. The device is extensively used by people who suffer from musculoskeletal disorders like osteoporosis or other forms of conditions that impair the quality and physical movement of life. Stair lifts are generally controlled via remote, or the controls are present on the seat. Owing to technological advancement in the field of medical devices for the older population or disabled population and transportation, the opportunities for the market players to expand the product reach are immense. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, Europe held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to factors such as an increase in the average age of the population along with critical government support for the problems faced by the elderly. However, North America is estimated to be the fastest-growing region owing to an advancing geriatric patient pool with active technological innovation.
2. A rising population of older adults with improvements in life expectancy along with technological advancements and active government support for the disabled will act as a key driver for the market. However, higher set-up cost in the residential segment impedes the market growth.
3. A detailed analysis of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Stair Lift Market Report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Stair Lift Market can be further segmented into Straight and Curved. Straight dominated the market in the year 2021. The curved form of rail-oriented products will grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period of 2022-2027.
2. Stair Lift Market on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World. Europe held a dominant market share of 38% in the year 2021.
3. As per Eurostat, the geriatric population holds a size of 90.5 million in 2019, which is expected to grow at a considerable pace in the period. However, North America is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR over the forecast period of 2022-2027.
4. The Stair Lift Market can be further segmented into Residential, Healthcare and Commercial. The Health Care segment is the fastest growing, with a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Stair Lift industry are -
1. Thyssenkrupp Elevator AG
2. Handicare Group AB
3. Bruno Independent Living Aids Inc.
4. Stannah Lifts Holdings
5. Acorn Stairlifts
