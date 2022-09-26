Albumin Market | Asia-Pacific is Anticipated to Grow at the highest CAGR of 7.7% by 2021 to 2030

Albumin Market

The increasing use of recombinant albumin in drug delivery, a recombinant DNA technology, is showing strong impact on human life.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factors driving the growth of Albumin market include increase in life-threatening diseases and conditions such as surgeries, liver diseases and trauma and burns cases. Furthermore, increasing awareness of recombinant albumin products, rise in demand for albumin products and rise in non-therapeutic use of albumin also fuel the market growth.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2583

The increasing use of recombinant albumin in drug delivery, a recombinant DNA technology, is showing strong impact on human life. It is used to make proteins and other components in the laboratory. Recombinant albumin is preferred by manufacturers for R & D of new drugs for the treatment of hypoalbuminemia. For example, in August 2018, Novartis partnered with Albumedix, a specialist in recombinant human albumin.

The human serum albumin segment dominated the market in 2020 and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period due to increase in the number of product approvals, research and development activities in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, and growth in the adoption of albumin products.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2583

By application, it is segmented into therapeutics, drug formulation and vaccines, media components, and others. The therapeutic segment dominated the market in 2020 and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period due to the large number of albumin products offered by key players and the increase in use for drug discovery activities.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness economic growth, due to increase in trauma, burn cases, increase in plasma collection, and rise in healthcare expenditure.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Baxter International Inc.

• China Biologic Product Inc,

• CSL Limited

• Grifols S.A.

• Novozymes

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Inc,

• Octapharma AG

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Digital Pathology Market

Peripheral Artery Disease Market

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐠:

• Deep Brain Stimulation Equipment Market Grows With Rising Neurological Disorders In South Korea: https://southkoreahealthcarepress.blogspot.com/2022/05/deep-brain-stimulation-equipment-market.html

• Demand for Plasma Fractionation Has Highly Increased across Vietnam: https://southkoreahealthcarepress.blogspot.com/2022/03/demand-for-plasma-fractionation-has.html

• Heparin Market Analysis in South Korea Region: Role of Heparin Drugs in Medicine: https://southkoreahealthcarepress.blogspot.com/2022/04/heparin-market-analysis-in-south-korea.html

• COVID-19 Impact on Workplace Wellness Market In South Korea Region: https://southkoreahealthcarepress.blogspot.com/2022/05/covid-19-impact-on-workplace-wellness.html

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.



