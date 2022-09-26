Laboratory Centrifuge Market Growing Rapidly with Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players and Forecast 2026
An increase in R&D expenditures will aid the growth of the Laboratory Centrifuge MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Laboratory Centrifuge Market is estimated to reach $1.24 billion by 2026 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% over the forecast period of 2021-2026. A laboratory centrifuge helps in separating liquid samples at a high rate of speed. A centripetal acceleration induces the centrifuge to separate items and substances based on densities. The speed at which the motor moves of the centrifuge allows the heavier metals to fall out of the vessel. The laboratory centrifuge is excessively used for academic purposes, as it helps them follow procedures of sedimentation and separate the main constituent from the liquid. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Click here to browse the complete report summary :
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16818/laboratory-centrifuge-market.html
Key takeaways :
This IndustryARC report on the Laboratory Centrifuge Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America’s laboratory centrifuge market held a dominant market share. It is owing to the allotment of funds for research and developments along with the presence of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers owing to the rising allocation of government funds for research and development and due to the overall increase in the budgetary allocation for healthcare.
2. The technological advancement to develop efficient centrifuge has been the key market driver. However, the high costs associated with procuring the device will act as a grave market challenge.
3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the laboratory centrifuge market report.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here :
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16818
Segmental Analysis :
1. The laboratory centrifuge market based on the product can be further segmented into Benchtop and Floor Standing. The benchtop centrifugal segment held the dominant market share in the year 2020. It is owing to the relatively easier forms of keeping the machines, and also the machines being versatile and easy to use, and lastly lighter in weight. Moreover, ESRD cases have resulted in an increased fatality, as deaths per 1,000 cases have ramped up by 8.7-12.9. Additionally, research and development costs by companies have risen multitudes.
2. The laboratory centrifuge market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant share of 38% as compared to the other regions in the year 2020. It is owing to the predominant manufacturers pertaining to drugs and vaccines physically situated in the following region. Moreover, the government of the following region spends excessively, as, in 2020, the U.S government allocated $2 billion to Pfizer for developing the coronavirus vaccine.
3. The laboratory centrifuge market based on the end-users can be further segmented into hospitals, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals & Academic Research. The biotechnology & Pharmaceutical’s segment held the dominant market share in the year 2020. It is owing to the COVID-19 surge and the increasing pressure on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to develop a vaccine or a drug to counter. Moreover, the profitability index of such companies was higher than other industries and counterparts.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Laboratory Centrifuge Industry are -
1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
2. Danaher Corporation
3. Eppendorf AG
4. Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH
5. Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG
Click on the following link to buy the Laboratory Centrifuge Market Report :
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16818
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports :
A. Life Sciences and Lab Equipment Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18892/life-sciences-and-lab-equipment-market
B. Scanning Electron Microscope Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15359/scanning-electron-microscope-market.html
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn