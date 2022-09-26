Electrical Wiring Interconnection System (EWIS) Market Increasing aircraft orders across the globe by 2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) is the wiring system of the aircraft which includes all the wiring harnesses such as wires, wiring devices, bundle clamps, and splices. EWIS is installed in any area of the aircraft and used for transmitting electrical energy, which also includes various types of signals & data between two or more intended termination points. EWIS evolved after the two major flight accidents occurred in 1996 and 1998, and the probable source of accident was spotted to be the fire in fuel tank caused by electric spark. At present, the electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) has been made mandatory by several aviation regulation authorities such as joint aviation authorities (JAA) and federal aviation regulations (FAR).

Increasing aircraft orders across the globe, upgrading existing fleet of aircraft, and rise in demand of electric aircrafts are the factors which drive the growth of the electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market. However, existing aircraft backlogs, stringent regulatory norms, and high cost of manufacturing setup act as the restraining factors in the electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market. On the contrary, technological advancements in overall reducing weight of EWIS will contribute further in the growth of the global electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market.

COVID-19 Scenario analysis:

Due to COVID-19 situation, the research & development in electrical wiring interconnection system has been hampered due to the declared lockdowns and government restrictions on public gatherings.

Slowing sign in economies of several countries has been observed due to COVID-19 effect, which may limit government investments in state owned defense organizations. Such reduction in investment will directly affect growth in electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market.

Travel restrictions due to COVID-19 has also impacted negatively to the production of electrical wiring interconnection systems, as the supply chain of components such as several clamps, cables has been disturbed.

There will be a significant rise in demand in electrical wiring interconnection system (EWIS) market in the future as the travel restrictions start loosen up worldwide.

