Turbine Oil Market to Reach US$1.8 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC
Turbine Oil Industry is Anticipated to Grow Rapidly and Contribute to Turbine Oil Market Size.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Turbine Oil Market size is estimated to reach US$1.8 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Turbine Oils are high-quality oils comprising of mixtures such as oxidation inhibitors, corrosion inhibitors, defoamants, demulsifiers, base oil and others, which offer superior water-separating properties for excellent lubrication. The turbine oils have major demand in aerospace due to their flourished applicability as a lubricant for gas turbine engines and others, which acts as a driving factor in the turbine oil industry and boosts demand in the turbine drip oil market. In addition, the rising trend for renewable energy sources such as wind and hydroelectricity is fuelling growth prospects for the wind turbine gear oil market. Moreover, the disruptions led by the covid-19 outbreak due to disturbance in aerospace, automotive and others, supply chain disruption, falling demand and other lockdown restrictions impacted the growth scope. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Turbine Oil Market, owing to growth factors such as the flourished energy and power generation sector, initiatives towards renewable energy projects and the fast-paced transportation sector, thereby boosting growth in this region.
2. The flourishing aerospace sector across the world is propelling the demand for Turbine Oil for various applications in aircraft gas turbine engines, propulsion systems and others, thereby influencing the growth in the turbine oil market size.
3. The high operation and maintenance costs associated act as a challenging factor in the turbine oil industry.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Mineral Oil segment held a significant Turbine Oil Market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. Asia-Pacific held the largest Turbine Oil Market share in 2021 up to 41%. The significant growth for turbine oil in this region is influenced by the established base for energy and power generation, rapid urbanization and growth in wind turbine gear oil market and turbine drip oil market.
3. ccording to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the energy demand in Southeast Asia is estimated to grow by 60% by 2040. Moreover, the net annual wind capacity additions increased from 26.1 GW in 2019 to 71.7 GW in 2020 in China. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), power generation from renewable energy sources increased from 17.87 billion units in May 2021 to 19.31 billion units in May 2022.
4. The wind turbine segment held a significant Turbine Oil Market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
5. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), onshore wind electricity generation increased by 144 TWh in 2020, marking a growth of 11% over 2019. According to Energy Information Administration (EIA), the wind power share in global electricity generation is expected to grow from 11% in 2012 to 19% in 2020 to 23% in 2040.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Turbine Oil industry are -
1. Chevron UsA Inc.
2. Exxon Mobil Corporation
3. Shell India
4. Penrite Oil Company
5. Paras Lubricants Limited
