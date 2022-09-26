Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market- North America Registering a CAGR of 16.00% by 2021 to 2030

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market

North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 16.00% during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in government support and robust research for synthetic biology and genome projects is a major factor driving the market growth. Additionally, R&D spending among pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to produce oligonucleotide products with enhanced therapeutic potential and fewer side effects is driving the growth of the oligonucleotide synthesis market.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8721

Increase in applications of synthesized oligonucleotides in molecular diagnostics and clinical applications as well as increase in demand for high-end customized oligos and improvement in purification of synthetic oligonucleotides are driving the growth of oligonucleotide synthesis market.

According to Allied Market Research, the global Oligonucleotide synthesis market was valued at $51.97 billion in 2020 and is projected to 26.099 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.10% from 2021 to 2030.

Conversely, the market for oligonucleotide synthesis may be hampered by complications associated with therapeutic oligos and challenging delivery of oligonucleotide drugs to specific targets. However, growth opportunities in emerging economies and focus on personalized medicine are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the oligonucleotide synthesis market.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8721

North America accounted for the largest share of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Growth in R&D in life sciences has led to a focus on improving the safety and quality of healthcare, an increase in demand for high-quality research tools for data reproducibility, and a focus on developing personalized therapeutics.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Biogen Limited

• Cinven

• Danahar Corporation

• Merck Kgaa

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Kaneka Corporation

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Light Therapy Market

Biosensors Market

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐠:

• Deep Brain Stimulation Equipment Market Grows With Rising Neurological Disorders In South Korea: https://southkoreahealthcarepress.blogspot.com/2022/05/deep-brain-stimulation-equipment-market.html

• Demand for Plasma Fractionation Has Highly Increased across Vietnam: https://southkoreahealthcarepress.blogspot.com/2022/03/demand-for-plasma-fractionation-has.html

• Heparin Market Analysis in South Korea Region: Role of Heparin Drugs in Medicine: https://southkoreahealthcarepress.blogspot.com/2022/04/heparin-market-analysis-in-south-korea.html

• COVID-19 Impact on Workplace Wellness Market In South Korea Region: https://southkoreahealthcarepress.blogspot.com/2022/05/covid-19-impact-on-workplace-wellness.html

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.



