Fish Meal Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 7.6% During 2022-2027, Bolstered by Expanding Aquaculture Sector

The global fish meal market is primarily driven by the considerable expansion of the aquaculture industry and the increasing consumption of seafood products.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Fish Meal Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global fish meal market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.6% during 2022-2027. Fish meal refers to a dry nutrient-rich meal that is prepared by pressing, drying, cooking, milling, and crushing flesh of various raw or small wild-caught marine fish, including salmon, trout, and tilapia. It is unsuitable for direct human consumption as they include a higher percentage of bones and oil. Fishmeal is rich in calcium, phosphorous, amino acids, and proteins which helps maintain immunity, improve feed conversion ratio (FCRs) and enhance nutrient uptake of aquaculture species, poultry, and livestock animals. Consequently, fishmeal is employed as a key ingredient in the diets of domestic animals and organic fertilizers.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global fish meal market is primarily driven by the considerable expansion of the aquaculture industry and the increasing consumption of high-quality seafood products. Furthermore, the growing consumer awareness regarding their multiple health benefits over traditional feed ingredients is encouraging the large-scale use of fish meals to enhance animals immunity, and reduce the risk of deformities. Moreover, the escalating harmful effects caused by chemical-based fertilizers during the cultivation of crops and vegetables are prompting the agriculture industry to adopt fishmeal-based fertilizers, which is propelling the market growth. Additionally, the ongoing animal farming is further supplementing the demand for protein-rich fish meal products as feed additives to raise the feed conversion rate. Besides this, the rapid replacement of feed ingredients, including soybean and corn gluten, by fish meals as they are a sustainable sources of protein is propelling the market forward.

Fish Meal Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the fish meal market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Austral Group S.A.A

• Copeinca

• Corpesca S.A. (Empresas Copec S.A)

• FF Skagen A/S

• Omega Protein Corporation (Cooke Inc)

• Pesquera Diamante S.A. (Diamond Fishing)

• Pesquera Exalmar S.A.A

• Pesquera Hayduk SA

• Tasa

• TripleNine Group

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global fish meal market based on raw material, species, application and region.

Breakup by Raw Material:

• Whole Fish

• By-Product from Wild Capture

• By-Product from Aquaculture

Breakup by Species:

• Marine:

o Anchovy

o Sandeel

o Menhaden

o Sprat

o Others

• Trimming

Breakup by Application:

• Aquaculture:

o Crustaceans

o Salmon and Trout

o Marine Fish

o Tilapias

o Others

• Swine

• Poultry

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Peru

• Scandinavia:

o Denmark

o Norway

o Iceland

• China

• Thailand

• Chile

• United States

• Vietnam

• Japan

• Others

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

