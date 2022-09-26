Valet Parking Technology Market COVID-19 scenario analysis: by 2030

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valet Parking Technology Market Outlook - 2027 : The automated valet parking service helps in the parking of automated vehicles. The consumer drives to the drop-off position and leaves the vehicle. Once the parking slot is available in the parking space, the consumer receives a message on smartphone and the vehicle automatically drives into the available parking spot. The current model of vehicle parking is no longer able to handle the increasing demand for parking vehicles efficiently. In the parking spot, the vehicle can charge if necessary. The automated valet parking system provides parking space reservations, instructions to automated vehicles about parking space, and drop off location to users upon request via a smartphone. The system comprises a parking management service, the navigation system, and the user management service by integrating data using the Internet of Things (IoT) platform. Moreover, this technology may help in optimizing and freeing up the available space for parking. Hence, the need to optimize the current model of the parking system is expected to drive the global automated valet parking technology market during the forecast period.

Download Report (PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11124

Some of the factors including the rise in demand for vehicles across the globe, and the rise in consumer preference toward comfort and luxury vehicles, are projected to boost the market over the forecast period. However, the high complexity of the system and issues with quality control are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, the initiative of developing ‘smart cities’ and increasing demand from luxury residential buildings are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11124

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The Covid-19 pandemic has made a major impact on everyday lives as the impact has been imposed for a confinement period, which can be measured through many changes in citizen’s habits including mobility patterns.

The parking indicators such as turnover rate has an average number of vehicles using the same parking space over a specific period. Plus, the occupancy rate of a vehicle has a ratio between the number of parked vehicles and parking capacity has tremendously affected.

The available parking spaces in city centers become more and more regulated to curb pollution levels and reduce congestion, the analysis of parking behavior is a critical step toward making educated decisions in the coming times.

The average parking time each vehicle spends in a paid parking space has to be confined to restrain the huge gatherings in parking lots, which will eventually be implemented completely on the Internet of Things (IoT) shortly.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/11124

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the valet parking technology market industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the valet parking technology market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the valet parking technology market scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed valet parking technology market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Request for Customization of this report at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11124

Questions answered in the valet parking technology market research report:

What are the leading market players active in the valet parking technology market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Browse Complete Report at

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/valet-parking-technology-market-A10759

Similar Research Report:

In-Vehicle Computer System Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/in-vehicle-computer-system-market-A10275

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of ""Market Research Reports"" and ""Business Intelligence Solutions."" AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.