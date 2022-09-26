Biochips Market Reach $21,419 Mn by 2025, At CAGR of 11.2% | Advance Study Focusing on Market Analysis

Biochips Market 2025

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies accounted for the largest share in 2017 and are expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 10.7%.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Presence of large population, increase in disposable income, and improving patient awareness about biochips are projected to dominate the Asia-Pacific market during the analysis period. The growth of Biochip market is primarily driven by the rise in cancer, immunological disorders, and viral infections. Other factors driving the market growth include growth in geriatric population, increase in number of biochip applications and high adoption of personalized medicine. Factors such as high cost of biochip and lack of knowledge about it mainly hamper the market growth in emerging nations. Conversely, increase in R&D investment as well as government funding and high untapped market potential in emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

The DNA chip segment held the largest market share in 2017 and due to high adoption of DNA chip products, this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. However, the protein chip segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.

Applications covered in the study include drug discovery and development, disease diagnostics, genomics, proteomics, agriculture and others. Depending on the end user, the market is classified into biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and diagnostic centers, educational and research institutes, and others. Among these, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies accounted for the largest share in 2017 and are expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 10.7%.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• bioMrieux S.A.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Fluidigm Corporation

• Illumina, Inc.

• HORIBA, Ltd.

• PerkinElmer, Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Randox Laboratories Ltd.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

