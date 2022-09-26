Author Joshua Altobelli's new book "Zheph Skyre" follows an outcast inventor who is trapped in an isolated city walled up from the rest of the world

Recent release "Zheph Skyre" from Page Publishing author Joshua Altobelli is an intriguing novel that introduces Zheph, who most people think is a devil-worshipper based on his gadgets and appearance.

RUTLAND, Mass., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joshua Altobelli has completed his new book "Zheph Skyre": a gripping and potent novel about an eccentric inventor who lives in a city isolated from the rest of the world. Many believe Zheph is a criminal. Few understand who he truly is, and one particular individual wants to use him for his own selfish intentions.

There is only one person whom Zheph can call a friend, and she just so happens to be a princess, though many consider her odd as well.

Author Joshua Altobelli writes, "as people lock their doors behind them, a strange boy wearing a red helmet rides by in a bizarre vehicle with three wheels. The young man's vehicle balances and propels forward on one wheel, as the front two wheels at the end of a curved pipe remain suspended in mid air. Steam and smoke puff out its exhaust pipes while it zooms by on the dirt road past abandoned carts. There are multiple copper and brass tubes, rivets, gears, pedals, a leather seat, and a protruding glass windshield over two handle bars on this unique machine. The young man appears to be wearing a red trench coat over a one-piece black bodysuit with red trim. Underneath the large jacket, the rider wears multiple leather straps over his chest and legs which hold various devices. He carries a green backpack with another strange device strapped to the outside of the bag."

Published by Page Publishing, Joshua Altobelli's compelling tale follows Zheph as his journey unfolds. He doesn't believe in the mystical, but he is in for quite a surprise.

Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Zheph Skyre" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing