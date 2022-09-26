Submit Release
Let the Great Minds and Hearts of the Past Guide You in the Present

Xulon Press presents concise nuggets of wisdom.

HOWELL, N.J., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Susan Flynn compiled over 300 inspirational quotes to make A Journey into Serenity: A Personal Path to Self-Transformation ($17.49, paperback, 9781662853456; $6.99, e-book, 9781662853463).

Mother Teresa, Ronald Reagan, Sir Winston Churchill and Sadhguru are among those whose utterances await readers within these pages.

"These amazing words helped me through some of the hardest days in my life. I believe it can help someone else," said Flynn.

Susan Flynn is a mother, entrepreneur, aesthetician, substance abuse counselor and neuro-linguistic practitioner.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. A Journey into Serenity is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

