Robert Walter Huge's newly released "Dying Breath: A Suspense Novel" is a fascinating tale of murder, mayhem, and unexpected twists of fate

"Dying Breath: A Suspense Novel" from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Walter Huge is an engaging tale of a dedicated chaplain who finds an unexpected mystery unfolding following a chance meeting while administering last rites.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Dying Breath: A Suspense Novel": a captivating novel that explores the criminal underbelly. "Dying Breath: A Suspense Novel" is the creation of published author Robert Walter Huge, a retired insurance executive who has turned exclusively to writing. Huge lives in Minnesota with his wife, Diane, their four children, twelve grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Huge shares, "Father Mike Lance relishes his role as assistant pastor of St. Olaf Catholic Church in Minneapolis. As a volunteer chaplain at the local medical center, he is witness to many a sordid tale. But when a gunshot victim dies in his arms, his calming hand and soothing ways are put to the test. For the man reveals something that has baffled the country for nearly four decades.

"When the victim's daughter is thrown into the mix, Father Lance becomes part of an unseemly arrangement, for the seal of the confessional might surely be compromised. Finding himself involved in a mystery so compelling he cannot turn away, puts not only his priesthood in jeopardy but his life as well. He will need the grace of all heaven to see him safely through and then some, for what's that old expression… 'God helps those who help themselves'?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Walter Huge's new book will have readers racing to see what secrets a hidden key will reveal.

Huge brings readers a captivating mystery brimming with affable characters, sinister villains, and unexpected twists that will delight the imagination.

