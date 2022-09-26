Ronald P. Braddock, Sr.'s newly released "Your Mouth Confessing God's Healing Promises Will Heal Your Disease" is an impactful personal memoir

"Your Mouth Confessing God's Healing Promises Will Heal Your Disease: I Was Healed of Multiple Myeloma, an Incurable Blood Disease!" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ronald P. Braddock, Sr. is an inspiring discussion of how, through dedicated prayer, the author saw healing begin after being diagnosed with a blood disease.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Your Mouth Confessing God's Healing Promises Will Heal Your Disease: I Was Healed of Multiple Myeloma, an Incurable Blood Disease!": an uplifting message of hope for those facing devastating medical news. "Your Mouth Confessing God's Healing Promises Will Heal Your Disease: I Was Healed of Multiple Myeloma, an Incurable Blood Disease!" is the creation of published author Ronald P. Braddock, Sr., who received a full scholarship to University of Georgia.

Braddock shares, "I was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, an incurable blood disease, in February 2019. I looked up God's healing scriptures in the Bible and confessed them daily, and my disease began to disappear.

"After a few months of speaking these healing promises out loud, the disease was no longer present in my blood.

"The teaching in this book is God's method of healing. It is not the only method, but the Christian's reading this method, must develop faith in the healing scripture. When one speaks the healing scriptures out loud, a certain amount of faith comes to you.

"Keep speaking out loud, faith keeps coming. Then you believe — healing is the results.

"Thousands of Christians, believers, are going to be healed, if you can believe God's Word.

"So then Faith comes by hearing and hearing by the word of God. (Romans 10:17 NKJV)"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ronald P. Braddock, Sr.'s new book will encourage readers in their faith as they witness a true miracle of healing.

Braddock shares in hopes of aiding others and spreading the word of God so those in need have an encouraging resource in times of strife.

Consumers can purchase "Your Mouth Confessing God's Healing Promises Will Heal Your Disease: I Was Healed of Multiple Myeloma, an Incurable Blood Disease!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Your Mouth Confessing God's Healing Promises Will Heal Your Disease: I Was Healed of Multiple Myeloma, an Incurable Blood Disease!," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

