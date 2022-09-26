Volume 1 of Fictional Series Presents Fun, Relatable and Relevant Stories

Xulon Press presents entertaining fiction portraying real life situations and simple ways to face and resolve challenges and opportunities from a Biblical standpoint.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Reba King shares an important lesson-filled fictional series with readers beginning with the first book, Misty's Memories: Letting Go and Finding Love, When He Speaks($14.49, paperback, 9781662857898; $6.99, e-book, 9781662857904).

King's fictional series is off to a powerful start as book one takes readers on a journey with Misty as she works as a counselor in a public high school and as a summer worker at various ranches. While working at the ranch with city campers, Misty is responsible for teaching trade skills that can provide confidence and purpose for their future while at the same time, helping to conquer past hurts and fears. Through ministry, Misty helps others gain a better understanding of God's desire for a daily walk with His people. The main fictional character provides solid, real life advice and solutions that adult and young adult readers can use in everyday life. The author aims to make the point that although drama is indeed a part of life, it doesn't have to keep one bound in Satan's traps. Following this book, King will release 3 additional books in the series.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, King said, "Personal background of insecurity and hardships."

Reba King was born in Dallas, Texas and has lived in the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex for all of her life. As a "bus kid" at the young age of 3 years old, King attended the Central Park Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Bill Slayton, along with her older sister, Gracie. She received Christ as her Savior at the age of 17 and enjoys keeping up with missionary friends from around the world. King's early years were spent in Farmers Branch, Texas until her family moved to a house in The Colony, Texas toward the end of her 3rd grade school year. She resided there until high school graduation from Lewisville High. King has only been a member of 3 churches and is currently a member of Trinity Baptist in Arlington, Texas under the leadership of Pastor Todd Lasseter. She has worshiped and served there for more than 30 years. King has enjoyed working with young people throughout the years in various ministries and now enjoys ministry with her mother. She also enjoys reading, singing, exercising, crafts and helping others as the Lord leads.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date.

