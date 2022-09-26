Nathan Moe's newly released "I Promise You're Healed" is an encouraging explanation of God's healing grace.

"I Promise You're Healed" from Christian Faith Publishing author Nathan Moe is an uplifting examination of God's work within the world to heal all illness and other afflictions.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Promise You're Healed": an encouraging message of hope for all of humanity. "I Promise You're Healed" is the creation of published author Nathan Moe, a dedicated husband and father of three who has worked in the carpentry industry since 1988.

Moe shares, "The title I Promise You're Healed was given to me before I wrote any thoughts down to explain it. It was given to me as a promise directly from God to me and has helped me to see from His perspective the reality that is available to all who live in His Kingdom. The grace of God reserves many blessings for all who will receive them by faith. Everything that comes to us by the grace of God must be received by faith, not a manufactured faith, but Jesus's own faith living in us. In this book, I share the timeless lessons that have shaped my life permanently and allowed me to live fearlessly in a world where sin and fear abound. But the grace of God always abounds much, much more!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nathan Moe's new book will encourage readers in their faith and trust in God's word.

Moe shares in hopes of aiding others on their journey to truly accepting Jesus into their hearts and receiving the myriad of blessings that come with true faith.

