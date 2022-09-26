Raluca Boyle's newly released "Positive Affirmation Prayer Book" is an uplifting selection of affirmations and relevant scripture meant to empower

"Positive Affirmation Prayer Book: Affirmation and Prayers to Comfort and Bless You throughout the Day as You Meditate the Wonderful Messages of God" from Christian Faith Publishing author Raluca Boyle is a helpful resource for those practicing meditation, mindfulness, and spiritual reflection.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 26, 2022 -- "Positive Affirmation Prayer Book: Affirmation and Prayers to Comfort and Bless You throughout the Day as You Meditate the Wonderful Messages of God": an encouraging opportunity to refocus and affirm one's beliefs and goals. "Positive Affirmation Prayer Book: Affirmation and Prayers to Comfort and Bless You throughout the Day as You Meditate the Wonderful Messages of God" is the creation of published author Raluca Boyle.

Boyle shares, "Help align your mind, body, and spirit during meditation through prayer and positive affirmations. This book will assist with manifesting love, prosperity, health, wellness, and much more through the law of attraction. The universe creates and provides for you that which your thoughts are focused on.

"Inviting Jesus and visualizing the affirmation helps with compassion as you keep pure thoughts; we realign with the divine universe. We can connect on all levels and receive angelic vibrations. What you dwell and feel will manifest. We were created in God's image and likeness; therefore, he empowers us to be like him and manifest miracles in his name. Belief is a key ingredient to fulfil your vision. The solution to being able to manifest all your dreams is through the power of the Holy Spirit, who enables us to use God's power. Meditating on the Word of God and prayer helps speed up the manifestation process with direct link to God's source energy.

"Prayer, meditation, and affirmations allow you to start manifesting confidence, strength, courage, focus, and more than you ever dreamt possible. Through daily affirmations and prayer, you will see your life quickly transformed."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Raluca Boyle's new book provides a visually and spiritually inspiring experience.

Boyle shares in hopes of helping others to achieve their goals and dreams through active and intentional meditation.

