Author Rustin Starkey's new book "Gushvin" follows two good friends as they embark on a dangerous hunt that trumps all other hunts prior to chase a dangerous cat.

Recent release "Gushvin" from Page Publishing author Rustin Starkey introduces Arthur Davis and his old hunting buddy, Henry. The cold and snowy Altai Mountains of Mongolia prove troubling as they chase the infamous and deadly cat Arthur has named Gushvin.

HARRISON, Neb., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rustin Starkey, who was born in 1998 and has been writing since his junior year of high school, has completed his new book "Gushvin": a compelling novel about two good friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime hunt. With a dangerous and truly lethal cat on the loose, Arthur and Henry must overcome countless obstacles, such as other hunters encroaching on their territory, cold, snowy weather, and their own personal demons.

Author Rustin Starkey takes readers into the world of his story, writing, "It was cold. Arthur Davis sat in front of the fire and gazed off at the setting sun, something he hadn't seen for a couple of months. Even after being in Mongolia for a little over a year now, he was still in awe of the rugged mountains. They were nothing like anything he had ever seen. He had been to the mountains of Alaska to kill a polar bear in 1870, to the Andes mountains in 1872 to hunt cougars, and still, he couldn't get over the beauty of the Altai mountains. He sat warming by the fire, reminiscing of time not so long ago at his Kentucky home, smoking his pipe, writing in his journal of his hunting trips and old war stories from the Civil War ten years prior to his current predicament. Although he was mesmerized by the beauty of the mountains and ever so rare sunset that he could only see through a valley in the mountains on this evening, he was haunted by the harshness of the wilderness here. It was always so cold, and the air thin in such high altitudes."

Published by Page Publishing, Rustin Starkey's mesmerizing tale follows the duo as they persevere until they bag their game.

