What Do You Do When You Believe God Has Opened All The Doors, Then They Slam In Your Face?

Xulon Press presents an original work of Christian romance fiction.

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Shenlee Luketic explores losing it all and beginning again in Dare Not Desire ($21.99, paperback, 9781662855245; $9.99, e-book, 9781662855252).

Sports manager Katherine Luka is already dealing with a personal tragedy that derailed her life when she is tasked with rebuilding the image of Cleveland's newest quarterback, David Mann. His promising career has been ruined by a sidelining injury, and his desperation and hot temper have made him a running joke in the press. Can Luka work through her questions for God and learn to trust Him again?

"The underlying theme of the book is our image and what we represent. As Christians, we should strive to live the image of Christ," said Luketic.

Shenlee Luketic is a wife, mother of two, Sunday school teacher and constant seeker of God's wisdom as she seeks to share His joy and strength.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Dare Not Desire is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

