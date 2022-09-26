Survivor Pens a Thought-Provoking Prayer Book For Abuse Victims and Their Devoted Support Teams

Xulon Press presents a prayer devotional aimed to help survivors of sexual, spiritual or other abuse.

HERKIMER, N.Y., Sep. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Karha' provides much-needed guidance through prayer to victims of abuse and those offering support in Chrysalis: A Survivor's Prayer Book ($15.99, paperback, 9781662851070; $7.99, e-book, 9781662851087).

Raised in an era where incest, clergy abuse and molestation were not spoken about nor acknowledged, formed the person Karha' has struggled to become today. She views herself as a human butterfly, who has survived the "chrysalis" of recovery from powerless victim to a resurrected thriver. That experience was the catalyst behind her writing of this prayer book to help families and significant others of abuse victims who often feel powerless to help loved ones.

Karha' describes this book as a book of truth highlighting the spiritual damages that can result from victimization. Support family, friends, clergy and professionals will learn to bring safety and peace to the survivors that they care for greatly. This book offers several practices which are intended to assist the abused individual to understand how they came to sustain spiritual damage and equally important, how to connect to the Divine in new ways of prayers. Readers will learn how the practice of meditation is a powerful tool for healing.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Karha' said, "My own journey discovering my spiritual damage. A greater understanding of the depth abuse by clergy and religious have on others."

Karha' currently lives on a farm in the Mohawk Valley. She is a creative, vibrant, faith-filled woman, a survivor in the process of learning to be a thriver. Her professional life has included being a nurse mostly in psychiatric settings; a pastor; a spiritual director and public speaker on theological issues pertaining to LGBTQI. During her undergraduate work while pursuing her bachelor's degree in nursing (BSN) and master's degree in nursing (MSN), she performed internships at domestic violence shelters as well as volunteer work running survivors' group sessions. Karha' enjoys painting, reading, tending to chickens and looking with wonderment and joy at what God has created. She also enjoys writing poetry, writing non-fiction and pondering fictional story lines for future written creations. Painting has been especially helpful when words have failed her.

###

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Chrysalis: A Survivor's Prayer Book is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Karha', Salem Author Services, (315) 219 5640, karha@twcny.rr.com

SOURCE Salem Author Services