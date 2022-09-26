Author Ricardo Steinkohl's new book "100 Ways to Understand and Say No to Badness" is a collection of wide-ranging essays offering insight and advice.

Recent release "100 Ways to Understand and Say No to Badness" from Page Publishing author Ricardo Steinkohl is a thought-provoking work containing one hundred short chapters touching upon a unique reality, philosophy, or experience.

BATH, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2022 Ricardo Steinkohl has completed his new book "100 Ways to Understand and Say No to Badness": an intriguing collection of contemplative essays of interest to the thoughtful reader.

The author writes, "To do good things requires knowing yourself and at least something about others. These are both substantial activities and experiences in life. It takes learning (sometimes unlearning) and also to know there is pacing as to how these things can and do happen.

It is not intended to primarily aspire to great achievements, although things sometimes feel that way and I can honestly say to have experienced peaks and lows and found my way to travel back and forth without overshooting either way. A nice way to look at it is to be able to navigate that which we are already doing, and of course, there can be room for more if wanted.

The happenings of the various types of people and situations, and yes, issues, are very much relevant to the understanding of ourselves. They are not all significant but accumulate they will, and knowing who one has been, one would think it a desirable prospect to explore. If some already have a good idea, then all is well and good for that purpose. But the experiences I have had in life are varied, and although dramatic enough, I seem to have escaped going into the haphazard category—although it seems sometimes I scratched upon it.

The background is not as important as the realities in which we are all involved. Sometimes heavy, sometimes easily and enjoyably manageable, it is okay to face the range of things with a confident—if not cautious—approach.

I believe it is safe and rewarding and sometimes emotional and difficult. But this book has a positive purpose. And with the often-used expression to those who accept it, 'with a little help from above', this overview of how not to feel buried in this complicated life is a concise push to what seems important. And resting and relaxing and utilizing energy that way is certainly included in that."

Published by Page Publishing, Ricardo Steinkohl's engrossing book is an intriguing choice for avid nonfiction readers.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "100 Ways to Understand and Say No to Badness" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing