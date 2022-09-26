Thomas Craig's newly released "Nahanni Echoes" is a compelling futuristic fiction that finds a band of survivors encountering otherworldly creatures

"Nahanni Echoes" from Christian Faith Publishing author Thomas Craig is an exciting tale of survival and determination when a group of survivors emerge following an apocalyptic event and find themselves facing uncertainty, danger, and fierce creatures.

"Nahanni Echoes": a fascinating science fiction that packs a punch. "Nahanni Echoes" is the creation of published author Thomas Craig, a graduate of Houghton College where he double majored in psychology and the Bible. Craig then went on to become a registered nurse with a specialty in psychiatric nursing. He also picked up his certified addictions counselor accreditation from the state of Florida.

Craig shares, "The Nahanni Valley is one of the select places in the world where nature's unbridled beauty unleashes a supernatural primal breath of spirit. Its unfathomable magnificence acts as a catalyst to birth both general and special revelation.

"Drawn into this otherworldly realm of canyons and cryptids, a band of intrepid survivors of an apocalyptic plague must find a way to rebirth the world. But first they must face their own demons and then conquer ancient evil entities that have been released by the remnants of technology of the former world. Only by learning to walk by faith in the present tense, and by becoming committed vessels for the Creator, can they hope to be victorious.

"Being called together by an unseen power, they learn to embrace their diversity by love and determination. During their adventure, they come to realize they "do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities and powers; against spiritual wickedness in high places, and the rulers of the darkness of this age."

"The horrors they must overcome have never been witnessed by humankind, and these terrors seem to be unconquerable. Their only weapon is their conviction that faith is the victory that overcomes the world. Armed with this awareness, they must save not only the universe but the multiverse. Bravely facing relic populations of prehistoric monsters, the brave troop trudges the road of destiny, called onward by ominous and beastly howls that echo down the Nahanni Valley."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Thomas Craig's new book will draw readers in from the start as a tale of unexpected twists of fate unfolds.

Craig draws from a fascination with the world of cryptids to offer readers a compelling science fiction experience.

