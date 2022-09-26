Hold On A Minute; God Can Do Anything He Wants To, Right?

Xulon Press presents encouragement for those overcoming adversity.

GAINESVILLE, Va., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Krystal Williams shares a collection of inspiring stories from overcomers in One Thing God Can't Do($14.49, paperback, 9781631297915; $6.99, e-book, 9781631297922).

Difficult situations teach us something, and Williams hopes to glean some wisdom and strength from those who have passed through storms. In this book, she invites readers to see how others have developed faith, persistence and peace, and how God has accompanied them through their journey.

"I wanted to share stories that could help encourage someone going through a difficult time in their life," said Williams.

Krystal Williams has a passion for helping others. She is humbled to be a mentor to women and future leaders and serves as a small group leader at her local church. She is also a writer, entrepreneur, Homeowners Association Board Member and sponsor in the Food for the Hungry Organization. Krystal lives in Northern Virginia with her husband and two children.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. One Thing God Can't Do is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

