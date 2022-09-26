Eye-Opening Answers to Questions About Life, Faith and the Bible

Xulon Press presents a thought-provoking spiritual read to be appreciated by both adult and young adult Christians.

FOXWORTH, Miss., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Tiffany Potter shares her views on the Pentecost with readers in A Personal Depiction: God's Call to Build a Stronger Generation ($14.49, paperback, 9781662858277; $6.99, e-book, 9781662858284).

In her book, Potter shares the insightful, personal thoughts from her mind with readers. This includes the truths that she believes God has given her to share. By sharing her life and how she learned to view the world and religion, she hopes to help others understand Pentecost better and the ideas of 'one' God, 'one' faith and 'one' baptism. Her goals are to put the ideas of God into her own words and explain Him the way she sees and understands Him.

"This book was written from the inspiration of my spiritual walk with God," said Potter. "For many years I have longed to write what I believe God has placed on my heart. Through the growth of my spirit, my new pastor and the endless questions my children ask me, I knew it was time to pen what God had given me to say."

Tiffany Potter was born in Alabama and raised in Mississippi. She has a degree in chemistry and a second degree in medical laboratory science. Potter has always been a part of the Bible Belt with an upbringing full of Christianity. She learned that there is more to being a Christian than going to church and looking the part. Growing up Pentecostal, she was never forced to follow in her parent's footsteps. It was through personal endeavors and personal research that she learned to know God the way she does. This book is her gift to Him for all He has given to her. Potter enjoys spending time with her family—four boys take much of her time and extra love. Her passion outside of church is food. She cooks anything from scratch that she can, including baking. Beyond work and family, her time is spent with the Lord.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. A Personal Depiction: God's Call to Build a Stronger Generation is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

