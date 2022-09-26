Glenna Sosi's newly released "I Am Is Not Sick" is an encouraging message of one's connection to God and the power of prayer

"I Am Is Not Sick" from Christian Faith Publishing author Glenna Sosi is an encouraging approach to walking in God's plan that explores the power of God's word and, in turn, one's own language.

Sosi shares, "in the course of writing this book, the Lord reminded me that he is the great I am, and he is never sick and that we are his children called by his name.

"We are heirs and joint heirs with Christ Jesus, created in his image and his likeness, and as his children, we have authority and dominion over sickness and disease.

"Jesus took care of the sin nature on the cross when he cried; it is finished, therefore we also have that authority to speak healing and health to our bodies

"Remember God's word is covenant words, so when you speak it, you are praying the answers."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Glenna Sosi's new book brings a powerful message of the impactful nature of prayer and how one uses their words in relation to their physical and spiritual selves.

Sosi shares in hopes of aiding others in deepening their understanding of God's word and the empowering resource found within prayer.

