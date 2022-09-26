Author Armando Amaya's new book "A True Story Inspired by Niña Blanca La Santa Muerte" is a compelling memoir that shares the author's spiritual journey.

Recent release "A True Story Inspired by Niña Blanca La Santa Muerte" from Page Publishing author Armando Amaya is an inspiring work that offers spiritual guidance to readers seeking to improve their lives.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Armando Amaya, a Scorpio through and through, has completed his new book "A True Story Inspired by Niña Blanca La Santa Muerte": an engrossing spiritual work that shares the author's deeply held beliefs fueled by personal experiences and encounters with the paranormal.

Author Armando Amaya discusses his personal journey, sharing, "The signs led me to change and believe in prophetic dreams, my newly developed love for nature and plants, not wanting to cause harm to anyone or myself, not even a fly around me in the air. There were many signs in the mirrors; also, on the television, I would hear hissing sounds like communication from the other side that, together with the advice from the Tarot of Marseilles and Google, were key elements in my success—the dream of a big white cat with blue eyes, the dream of me being covered in poop, and the dream of me under a platinum-colored mantle helped the process. I stopped lying and started being true to my loved ones, and then the rest followed, no more laziness, inactivity or boredom, no drugs and alcohol or cause any harm to my now healthy body and spirit. I was living like a savage, and thanks to Niña, I changed to being good and loyal to the grace of God; through prayers and reservation, I changed my daily activities. With the assistance of the angels of abundance and the universe, I have the right to be happy; I have the right to live in abundance. Thank you, universe. Amen."

Published by Page Publishing, Armando Amaya's life-changing work invites readers to look beyond the physical world in search of peace and fulfillment.

Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase "A True Story Inspired by Niña Blanca La Santa Muerte" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing