Ron Griffin's newly released "Here I Am" is an enjoyable celebration of life that explores the author's personal and spiritual journey.

"Here I Am" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ron Griffin is a reflective and nostalgic look back on key moments thar have shaped the author's life experience from a young age.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Here I Am": a delightful exploration of life, faith, and family. "Here I Am" is the creation of published author Ron Griffin.

Griffin shares, "When I was that little boy in my book, I heard in that little church my Father say 'here I am.' I heard once again when I was about twenty-six, 'Here I am.' The voice of my Father has never left my heart all these years. Now I wait for His return to once again say, 'Here I am. You have been a good and faithful servant.' Amen."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ron Griffin's new book will provide readers an uplifting message of God's grace as Griffin reflects on a life lived in faith.

Griffin brings readers a charming and concise memoir that will tug at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit.

Consumers can purchase "Here I Am" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Here I Am," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing