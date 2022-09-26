Submit Release
Instead of Seeing Prophecy as "Mysterious", Consider That God Wanted You to Know!

Xulon Press presents a relatable study on end time prophecy.

UNION CITY, Tenn., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author David D. Ceiga explains eschatological studies through a lens of hope, not fear, in Endtime Prophecies Amplified ($16.99, paperback, 9781662858581; $7.99, e-book, 9781662858598).

Ceiga has spent over 30 years studying this topic, and he has compiled his research on historical evidence and the book of Revelation so that both the saved and unsaved, teenagers and older, can take advantage of it.

"I believe this book is genuinely different from the rest in regards to end time prophecies. People need to understand this subject and above all, God is not confusing or secretive. He wants you to know," said Ceiga.

Even though his parents were told he would always be dependent on them and never know what love was, David Ceiga overcame to raise his own family and truly value others. He is self-taught in the areas of psychology and world religions, with experience in humanitarian efforts in battle-ridden areas.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Endtime Prophecies Amplified is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

David D. Ceiga, Salem Author Services, 731-592-8326, onewithgod_2005@hotmail.com

