Patricia Truitt's newly released "Dreams to Visions" is an engaging story of the author's personal and spiritual experiences

"Dreams to Visions" from Christian Faith Publishing author Patricia Truitt is an enjoyable selection of reflections on the author's personal experiences with the divine.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Dreams to Visions": a potent reminder of God's work within one's life. "Dreams to Visions" is the creation of published author Patricia Truitt, a mother of six and a grandmother who was born in Fort Deposit, Alabama, and raised in Birmingham, Alabama. Throughout her life, she has been fortunate to operate her capacities as teacher, case manager, and caregiver for the sick. Truitt is the pastor of Truitt Truthfulness Ministries and has shared the gospel via airwaves and television.

Truitt shares, "Dreams to Visions is a testament of God's power. Throughout my life God has guided and prepared me for things through dreams and visions. Each dream and vision was unique. Some dreams and visions were specific to the season I was experiencing in my life. My dreams and visions were not always pleasant, and I endured many sleepless nights. However, I understand it was God's way of warning me of things happening or things that were to come. I wanted to share my experience with others about my dreams and visions, but I was often met with criticism. It was not my task to make others around me believe in God's power. Oftentimes, I wondered why me, but why not me. I was chosen, handpicked by God, to be a visionary. This book covers my journey and experiences with God through dreams and visions. It is a personal account of my relationship with God."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Patricia Truitt's new book will challenge and encourage readers to reflect on their faith and spiritual experiences.

Truitt brings a conversational and real-world tone that truly brings her most impactful experiences to life.

