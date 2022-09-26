Theresa C. Kormos's newly released "Reagan Goes to the Pentagon" is a charming children's tale that follows a spirited pup around Washington, DC

"Reagan Goes to the Pentagon" from Christian Faith Publishing author Theresa C. Kormos brings readers a spunky pup with a big dream. Kormos draws from real events and blends together a fun fiction that will explore the many ways one can help others.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Reagan Goes to the Pentagon": an engaging children's tale that takes readers on a delightful adventure. "Reagan Goes to the Pentagon" is the creation of published author Theresa C. Kormos, a former psychiatric advanced practice nurse. She obtained her bachelor's degree in nursing from Duquesne University and a master's degree as a Psychiatric Clinical Nurse Specialist from the University of Pittsburgh. For forty-four years, Kormos worked in both clinical and research areas and published in professional peer-reviewed medical journals.

In her personal life, she married a member of the military, and together they raised a wonderful son and enjoyed spending many hours reading to him. The love of reading books was passed on to her precious granddaughter. Kormos's family includes two dogs, Reagan (2005–2021) and Rice, as well as a rescued horse named Cloud.

Kormos shares, "Has anyone ever said that you could not do something because of being either too young or too small? That is exactly what happened to Reagan!

"Reagan is a little white fluffy dog who wants to serve his country. He talks with his dog friends, and their advice sends Reagan on an adventure! Sometimes he is told that he cannot do the job, but Reagan is spunky, and eventually his dream comes true.

"This story is about a real dog named Reagan. It is partly true because Reagan's human mother was a nurse and Reagan did accompany her to the outpatient clinic where he helped brighten the day of many patients. His human father was assigned to the Pentagon as a member of the United States Air Force. It is true that Reagan did fly on an airplane with his human mother into the Reagan Airport in Washington, DC."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Theresa C. Kormos's new book will delight and entertain as readers see just what Reagan is capable of.

Kormos shares in hopes of entertaining young imaginations and celebrating a beloved family pet.

