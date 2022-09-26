Atrial Fibrillation Market Value is Expected to Garner USD 3.4 Billion by 2030, at CAGR of 6.4%

Atrial fibrillation market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atrial fibrillation market size was valued at $1,825.85 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $3.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030. Atrial fibrillation is a type of irregular heartbeat characterized by rapid and irregular beating. Blood may clot and congest in the atria at the same time because of insufficient blood received by ventricles. These clots can enter the circulation and reach the brain, causing stroke. The transmission of electrical impulses to the lower heart chambers is disrupted in atrial fibrillation, which causes a rapid, slow, or irregular heartbeat. During atrial fibrillation, upper chamber and lower chamber of the heart beat irregularly, chaotically, and out of sync, which causes shortness of breath, chest pain, weakness, ad lightheadedness or fainting.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Key players focus on expanding their portfolio by introducing technologically developed products, which re expected to help reduce the risk of stroke and atrial fibrillation in patients. For instance, in April 2021, ArtiCure, Inc., a major pioneer in atrial fibrillation (Afib) therapy introduced Epi-Sense System, which is approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Epi-Sense System is used to treat patients with long-standing persistent cardiac arrhythmias or atrial fibrillation.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

However, during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, various manufacturers in the atrial fibrillation market had to stop their business in countries, such as China, the U.S., and India, which negatively affected the atrial fibrillation market growth. This break directly impacted the sales and decline in atrial fibrillation market share. In addition, lack of manpower and raw materials also constricted supply of equipment of atrial fibrillation, which negatively influenced the growth of the market. However, reopening of production facilities and introduction of vaccines for COVID-19 are anticipated to lead to re-opening of atrial fibrillation companies.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging atrial fibrillation market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on type, the surgical segment dominated the atrial fibrillation market, in terms of revenue in 2020 and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

• By technology, the radiofrequency segment registered highest revenue in 2020.

• By end user the hospitals segment registered highest revenue in 2020.

• Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

• The report provides atrial fibrillation market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030.

