House Dust Mite Allergy Treatment Market Size to Reach USD 5.2 Billion by 2031, At CAGR of 13.4%

House dust mite allergy treatment market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- House dust mite allergy treatment market size was valued at $1.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2031. House dust mite allergy is an allergic reaction caused by dust mites, which are present in the house environment. House dust mites can survive in any climatic condition due to their adaptive nature. People who are suffering from asthma and rhinitis may face worsened symptoms on exposure to dust mites. House dust mite allergy can be identified by doctors after physical examination. The skin and blood test named as skin prick test and specific IgE blood test are diagnosis tests for house dust mite allergy.

Factors that drive growth of the global house dust mite allergy treatment market share include rise in prevalence of house dust allergy, advancements in R&D activities in the pharmaceutical industry, and surge in demand for antihistamine drug. In addition, rise in prevalence of respiratory diseases such as asthma and allergic rhinitis contributes toward the house dust mite allergy treatment market growth. Allergic disease is ranked as the sixth most common cause of chronic illness in the U.S., which is likely to increase the demand for house dust mite allergy products, thus driving the house dust mite allergy treatment market trends.

Furthermore, market players are focused on manufacturing of different house dust mite allergy products. For instance, in May 2021, Glenmark, a pharmaceutical company, announced the launch of Ryaltris AZ, which is a nasal spray used to relieve symptoms of allergic rhinitis. The allergic rhinitis is caused due exposure to allergen such as house dust mite. Moreover, increase in teenage and younger population who are more prone to house dust mite allergy and surge in need for various antihistamine drugs escalate the market growth. According to the Journal of Current Allergy and Asthma Reports, in 2020, it was observed that adults and children are more susceptible to house dust mite allergy.

Moreover, rise in disposable income and development of the pharmaceutical sector for manufacturing of anti-allergic drugs are anticipated to drive growth of the house dust mite allergy market. In addition, increase in clinical studies on various types of products to evaluate their safety and efficacy propels the growth of the market.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By treatment, the others segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

• On the basis of type, prescription-based drugs segment dominated the market in 2021.

• Depending on route of administration, the oral medication segment exhibited the highest growth in 2021, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• As per distribution channel, hospital pharmacy was the prominent segment in 2021.

• Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

