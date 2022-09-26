Rice Noodles Market Report 2022-27: Size, Demand, Scope, Growth And Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global rice noodles market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.3% during 2022-2027.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Rice Noodles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", The global rice noodles market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.3% during 2022-2027.

Rice noodle is a translucent and thin noodle made using rice flour, water and salt. They can be thick or thin while including tapioca or corn starch to improve their gelatinous texture. Rice noodles are most commonly used in East and Southeast Asian cuisines and are available in fresh, frozen, or dried variants, in various shapes and thicknesses.

Market Trends:

The increasing popularity of traditional Asian cuisines represents one of the key factors driving the global rice noodles market growth. In line with this, the noodles are extensively used in the preparation of traditional Asian dishes, stir-fries, salads, soups, and noodle-based fusion dishes in hotels, cafes, and quick-serving restaurants (QSRs). Moreover, rising health consciousness is acting as another major growth-inducing factor as rice noodles are a rich source of essential vitamins and minerals that aid in improving digestion. Other factors, such as the launch of ready-to-eat (RTE) instant rice noodles in multiple flavors and the increasing adoption of a vegan diet among consumers, are creating a positive outlook for the market further.

Breakup by Cooking Method:

Instant

Conventional

Breakup by Product:

Vermicelli

Stick

Wide

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Annie Chun’s Inc. (CJ CheilJedang),

JFC International Inc. (Kikkoman)

Lotus Foods Inc.

McCormick & Company Inc.

Nasoya Foods USA LLC (Pulmuone Foods Co. Ltd.)

Natural Earth Products Inc.

Nona Lim LLC.

Nongshim Co. Ltd.

Roland Foods LLC

Thai President Foods Public Company Limited

Ying Yong Food Products.

