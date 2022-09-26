Air Cargo Security and Screening Systems Market Size 2022-2027: Company Analysis, Business Challenges and Opportunities

Air Cargo Security and Screening Systems Market 2022-2027

Ongoing international trades and shifting consumer preference toward online and e-commerce platforms to purchase various goods are inflating air cargo volume.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Air Cargo Security and Screening Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”,offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global air cargo security and screening systems market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global air cargo security and screening systems market size reached US$ 837 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,179 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2022-2027.

Industry Overview:

Air cargo security and screening systems refer to sophisticated tools and devices deployed at certain checkpoints in airports to monitor and detect cargo shipments and hidden contrabands. They include narcotics detectors, advanced imaging solutions, explosives, and x-ray detection systems, and non-computed tomography as standard systems. These screening technologies identify drugs, parcels containing chemically or biologically hazardous substances, weapons including knives and firearms, and radiological devices. Apart from this, they help authorities secure the airport infrastructure against safety breaches and ensure the smooth functioning of the supply chain; therefore, these security and screening systems are used in international and domestic airports.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report. The market is segmented by size and region. The report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report also includes competitive landscape of major key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.

Market Trends:

The rising threat of terrorism, escalating geopolitical tensions between different neighboring countries, and the growing need for advanced screening systems in the aviation industry are primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing incidences of drug trafficking and weapon smuggling are further propelling the product demand in airports and other transportation units. Additionally, ongoing international trades and shifting consumer preference toward online and e-commerce platforms to purchase various goods are inflating air cargo volume. This, in turn, has intensified the uptake of security and screening systems to monitor varying consignments. Moreover, the initiatives being undertaken by airport and government authorities to develop dedicated air cargo terminals to improve security are impelling the market growth. Besides this, the introduction of explosive trace detection (ETD) and explosive detection systems (EDS) with alarm resolution are supporting the market growth.

Air Cargo Security and Screening Systems Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global air cargo security and screening systems market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• 3DX-RAY

• American Science and Engineering

• L-3 Communications Security and Detection Systems, Inc

• Morpho Detection, LLC

• Rapiscan Systems

• Armstrong Monitoring

• Astrophysics, Inc.

• CEIA

• Autoclear LLC

• Gilardoni

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global air cargo security and screening systems market on the basis of technology, size of screening systems, application and region.

Breakup by Technology:

• X-Ray Systems

• ETD (Explosive Trace Detection)

• EDS (Explosive Detection Systems)

Breakup by Size of Screening Systems:

• For Small Cargo

• For Break and Pallet Cargo

• For Oversized Cargo

Breakup by Application:

• Narcotics Detection

• Explosive Detection

• Metal and Contraband Detection

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

