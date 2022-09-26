Kitchen Appliances Market Report 2022-27: Size, Share, Trends, Growth And Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global kitchen appliances market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Kitchen Appliances Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The global kitchen appliances market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% during 2022-2027.

Kitchen appliances refer to the devices and instruments that are utilized for efficiently performing the kitchen activities. They operate via either electricity or gas and are widely used for cooking, storage, cleaning, and other functions in the kitchen. Kitchen appliances are available in various colors, materials, styles, sizes, mechanisms, etc., and include numerous devices, such as ovens, refrigerators, blenders, dishwashers, stoves, etc., which aid the user in saving time, costs, energy, etc., while cooking.

Market Trends

The increasing adoption of smart product variants across the globe is primarily driving the kitchen appliances market. In line with this, the rising demand for technologically advanced and modern appliances that make cooking and storing food relatively more efficient and convenient is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the development of smart kitchen appliances that can be connected to wireless, Internet, or Bluetooth-based devices and controlled remotely through smartphone applications is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the increasing consumer health consciousness, especially among younger individuals, is propelling the popularity of healthy cooking and eating habits. This, in turn, is augmenting the demand for appliances that cater to oil-free cooking and ensure the retention of various heat-sensitive nutrients, which is also positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the introduction of modular and energy-efficient product variants, such as induction cooktops, speed cooking ovens, warming drawers, etc., is projected to fuel the kitchen appliances market over the forecasted period.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Refrigerators

Microwave Owens

Induction Stoves

Dishwasher

Water Purifiers

Others

Market Breakup by Structure:

Built-In

Free Stand

Market Breakup by Fuel Type:

Cooking Gas

Electricity

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Departmental Stores

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Whirlpool Corporation

AB Electrolux

Winia Daewoo Electronics

BSH Hausgerate GmbH

Miele & Cie. KG

Sub- Zero Group, Inc.

Electrolux

Whirlpool

Samsung

Philips

Morphy Richard

Dacor

General Electric (GE)

Life is Good (LG)

Haier

Panasonic.

