"Hoz (Hope Of Zion)" an EP by Dan Emil Joshua and Deri Lorus
EINPresswire.com/ -- Chennai-based composer, singer-songwriter Dan Emil Joshua & Deri Lorus releases an EP "Hoz (Hope Of Zion)" under Noizbloc. All the songs were written, composed and produced by the duo. The EP contains 5 songs 2 performance track and 3 vocal tracks.
The EP was released in the Record label Noizbloc.
Nandri Solluven
The song talks about "Nandri Solluven is a thanksgiving song which expresses about the God who knows us completely and remembers the good things which he has done in our lives."
Neer Thaan En Nambikkaiye
This song speaks about Hope and this song is written based on Psalms 125 which says, "God is our hope and there is no shame for those who depend on him."
Ummai Uyarthuven
This is a song which praises God for guidance and for the hope what we have in him that never fails."
The EP was officially released on 26th August 2022 on Noizbloc & D Flat Records' YouTube Channel and also on streaming platforms. Nandri Solluven was the notable track in their music career after being listened to most times on the streaming platforms like Spotify, iTunes etc.
Neer Thaan En Nambikkaiye was solely written by Dan and music produced by himself.
Dan and Deri tried to introduce a new sounding in the Tamil music industry. Being an independent artists this EP made them reach many audiences.
Currently they have more than 30k+ following on their social handles. Deri's Aruginile hits 35k+ streams on Spotify.
According to some sources, They are coming with a new EP soon. Also on January 2023, they will be releasing the new EP.
The Madras Tribune
The EP was released in the Record label Noizbloc.
Nandri Solluven
The song talks about "Nandri Solluven is a thanksgiving song which expresses about the God who knows us completely and remembers the good things which he has done in our lives."
Neer Thaan En Nambikkaiye
This song speaks about Hope and this song is written based on Psalms 125 which says, "God is our hope and there is no shame for those who depend on him."
Ummai Uyarthuven
This is a song which praises God for guidance and for the hope what we have in him that never fails."
The EP was officially released on 26th August 2022 on Noizbloc & D Flat Records' YouTube Channel and also on streaming platforms. Nandri Solluven was the notable track in their music career after being listened to most times on the streaming platforms like Spotify, iTunes etc.
Neer Thaan En Nambikkaiye was solely written by Dan and music produced by himself.
Dan and Deri tried to introduce a new sounding in the Tamil music industry. Being an independent artists this EP made them reach many audiences.
Currently they have more than 30k+ following on their social handles. Deri's Aruginile hits 35k+ streams on Spotify.
According to some sources, They are coming with a new EP soon. Also on January 2023, they will be releasing the new EP.
The Madras Tribune
The Madras Tribune
email us here